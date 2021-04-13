Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on GLNG. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $15.12.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.
