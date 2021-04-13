Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLNG. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in Golar LNG by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 9,229,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356,777 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $85,780,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth about $20,650,000. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $20,249,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

