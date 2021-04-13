Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 153.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $7,713.88 and $821.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00069052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00259887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.60 or 0.00697904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,797.92 or 1.00145074 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00022581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.75 or 0.00861387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

