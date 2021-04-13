Golden Goose (GOLD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $232,084.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $232,084.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.00261152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.88 or 0.00678490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,620.75 or 0.99763344 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.39 or 0.00916667 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00020384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

