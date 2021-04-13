GoldMint One Day Volume Reaches $1,345.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldMint has a total market cap of $457,428.55 and approximately $1,345.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00057862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00088263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00632107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031785 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint (MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GoldMint Company is a global network of Custody Bot terminals, both proprietary and franchised. They are designed to implement the exchange of physical gold to local fiat currency or GOLD cryptocurrency and vice versa. GoldMint earns commissions on both exchange operations in terminals and transactions that take place on their blockchain network. And, of course, their partners will be able to earn with as well- terminals franchisees, owners of the utility MNTP cryptocurrency and thousands of our clients, who will buy, sell, pawn and transfer physical and digital gold using the infrastructure we created – just as current operations with fiat cash and digital money. The uniqueness of GOLD token which combines the properties of physical gold and cryptocurrencies along with Custody Bot terminal of own design gives us advantages to develop global, profitable and transparent business. MNTP use cases:• It is necessary to record data in the MINT blockchain.• It gives discounts on the GOLD transactions in the MINT blockchain network.• It allows the owner to receive a part of network-wide GOLD commissions.• The MNT owner is allowed to obtain a franchise for the Custody Bot “

Buying and Selling GoldMint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.