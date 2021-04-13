Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the March 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GXSFF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 139,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Goldsource Mines has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border property which covers an area of approximately 16,703 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

