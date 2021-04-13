Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the March 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GXSFF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 139,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Goldsource Mines has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About Goldsource Mines
