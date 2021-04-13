GoNetwork (GOT) Trading 35.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a market cap of $786,638.06 and $187,939.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,637.53 or 0.99790083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00038521 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00126752 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001161 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006114 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

