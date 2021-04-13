Gourmet Galaxy Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.94 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00003326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00055854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00085676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.18 or 0.00638798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00039287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032467 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.