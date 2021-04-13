Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $634.55

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $634.55 and last traded at $628.76, with a volume of 15369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $624.49.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $590.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.17.
Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $787.01 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Graham by 8,068.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 175,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Graham by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,136,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Graham by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Graham Company Profile (NYSE:GHC)
Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.
