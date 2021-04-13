Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Graphic Packaging worth $24,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $1,232,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 45.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,055 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 504,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.