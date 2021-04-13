Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,437,934 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.44% of Graphic Packaging worth $19,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

