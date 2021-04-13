Grassi Investment Management Acquires 1,475 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,885,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,120,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,867 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 606.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 279,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.44. The company has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.