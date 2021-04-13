Grassi Investment Management Buys Shares of 88,777 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after buying an additional 564,815 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after buying an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

