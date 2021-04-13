Grassi Investment Management Has $1.54 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 193.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.82. 368,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,057,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $263.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

