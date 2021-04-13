Grassi Investment Management Has $11.93 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises about 1.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 29.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 72.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $177.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day moving average is $162.05. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

