Grassi Investment Management Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.55. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $126.25. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

