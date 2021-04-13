Grassi Investment Management Purchases 1,315 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.2% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.22.

NVDA stock opened at $607.00 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $257.00 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

