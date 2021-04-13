Grassi Investment Management Purchases 345 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $366.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.94. The firm has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.72.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

