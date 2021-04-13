Grassi Investment Management Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,040,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,876,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,523 shares of company stock worth $10,641,312 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

