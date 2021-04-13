Grassi Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 153.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of X. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

