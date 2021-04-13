Grassi Investment Management Sells 15,300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

