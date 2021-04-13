Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0804 on Major Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $1,063.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.21 or 0.00429006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

