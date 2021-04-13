GravityCoin Price Up 26.4% Over Last 7 Days (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $80,865.53 and approximately $113.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00068990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00258857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.73 or 0.00694922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,500.62 or 0.99672306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.54 or 0.00862580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,519,625 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

