Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 81.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from $22.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

GTBAF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. 51,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,608. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. Great Bear Resources has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.