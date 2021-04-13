Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Update

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 531.7% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.5 days.
OTCMKTS GEAHF remained flat at $$3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. Great Eagle has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Great Eagle Company Profile
