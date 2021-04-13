Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Update

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 531.7% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.5 days.

OTCMKTS GEAHF remained flat at $$3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. Great Eagle has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Great Eagle alerts:

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.