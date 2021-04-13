Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 326.83% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,476. The stock has a market cap of $77.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 98.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.14% of Great Elm Capital worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

