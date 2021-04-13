Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWLIF. CIBC upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.