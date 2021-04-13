Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Down to $25.95

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.95, but opened at $25.21. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 2,165 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRBK. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 206,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

