Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of Green Plains worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,643 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Green Plains by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.