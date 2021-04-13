Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,600 shares, an increase of 690.1% from the March 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
GDLNF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,695. Greenland Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.
About Greenland Minerals
