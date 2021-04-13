Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,600 shares, an increase of 690.1% from the March 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GDLNF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,695. Greenland Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Greenland Minerals

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and commercialization of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland.

