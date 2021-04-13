Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,094,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GWTI remained flat at $$0.03 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 222,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Greenway Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

About Greenway Technologies

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and mining businesses in the United States. The company researches, develops, and commercializes G-Reformer units, which converts natural gas into synthesis gas, which is used for the production of fuels includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and methanol.

