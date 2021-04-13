Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $158.86

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.86 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.22). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.18), with a volume of 13,853 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.28. The stock has a market cap of £117.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Gresham Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

