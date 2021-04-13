Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Down to $14.99

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $14.55. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 3,185 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $95,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

