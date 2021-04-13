Grid+ (GRID) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $138,698.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $138,698.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grid+ has traded up 30% against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00053217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00084140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.66 or 0.00628397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038363 BTC.

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

