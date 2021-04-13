Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Trading Up 6.2%

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.11 and last traded at $71.07. Approximately 2,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,612,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.91.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $75,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,138 shares of company stock worth $833,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Grubhub by 749.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,401,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grubhub by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,918,000 after buying an additional 468,220 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Grubhub by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,132,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 464,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 705,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,429,000 after acquiring an additional 341,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

