Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Up 5.9%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) shares shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.51 and last traded at $54.50. 28,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 125,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMAB. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

