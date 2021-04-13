Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Gap Down to $109.57

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.57, but opened at $104.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $104.81, with a volume of 449 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.96.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after buying an additional 49,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

