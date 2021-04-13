Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0247 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

AVAL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

