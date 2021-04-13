Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of BMBOY stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 757. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

