Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of BMBOY stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 757. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.25.
About Grupo Bimbo
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.