Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

GPOVY stock remained flat at $$5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Grupo Carso has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

