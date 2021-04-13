Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
GPOVY stock remained flat at $$5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Grupo Carso has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.
About Grupo Carso
Featured Article: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Carso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Carso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.