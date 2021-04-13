Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the March 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GCHEF remained flat at $$1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.