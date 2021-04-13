Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the March 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of GCHEF remained flat at $$1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.