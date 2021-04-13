GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.07% from the company’s previous close.

GSX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

NYSE GSX traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,740,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,813,344. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -65.39 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. GSX Techedu’s revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in GSX Techedu by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.