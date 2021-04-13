GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 101.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on GT Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

Shares of GTBP stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. GT Biopharma has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $13.09.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; GTB-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; GTB-C3550, a next-generation follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550, and GTB-C3550, which contains a modified CD16 moiety; and GTB-1615, a single-chain fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.