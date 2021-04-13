Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Update

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Shares of GFED stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $102.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.89% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.