Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 9.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GFED. TheStreet cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

GFED traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $24.25. 20,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.89% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

