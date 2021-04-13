Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 668,500 shares, a growth of 798.5% from the March 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GHSI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. 9,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,478. Guardion Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

