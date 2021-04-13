Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Down to $28.18

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.18, but opened at $27.20. Guess’ shares last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 5,268 shares traded.

GES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 182.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 77,931 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,357,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $12,793,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

