Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the March 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000.

NYSE:GPM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. 129,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,716. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

