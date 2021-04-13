Guggenheim Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $200.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.08.

TSCO stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $178.94. 988,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,052. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.76. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

