Guild Holdings’ Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 20th (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild’s (NYSE:GHLD) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 20th. Guild had issued 6,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $97,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of Guild’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Shares of GHLD opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. Guild has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter worth about $15,246,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Guild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

