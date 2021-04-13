Gulden (NLG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $53,212.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Gulden has a total market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $53,212.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gulden has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.44 or 0.00423879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,953,010 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

